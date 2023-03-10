All New Named Locations & POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Map

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This season, the new map delved into Cyberpunk territory, giving players something that looks almost like Blade Runner. A new map means all new sights to see to scope out every single future battleground. Here are all the new named locations and points of interest in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map.

All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Map Named Locations

While the overall shape of the island has been maintained, noticeable sections have been changed to fit the new theme, which means players will have to reorient themselves. There are four brand-new named locations to visit in the Chapter 4 Season 2 map, and this is what it looks like completely uncovered.

Mega City

This crown jewel of the new map will likely draw the most players who have been missing Tilted Towers. The new grind rails provide an excellent way to get around, and you can jump off of them straight to the ground without worrying about fall damage. As with Tilted Towers, it’s always better to land outside and head inward rather than anywhere near the center.

Steamy Springs

This quaint village all one medium-sized village with plenty of houses to search for loot. If you aren’t ready for a fight in the very beginning, Steamy Springs is a great landing spot due to all the possible loot sources as well as places to hide until your opponents move on. The village divided over the river means you have a great escape route if things get too hairy.

Kenjutsu Crossing

Like the Citadel before it, Kenjutsu Crossing is a singular building that is the most obvious place to go to get into a fight right off the bat. While there are a few scattered buildings to the west, it is very clear that the focus of this location is the named building itself, so any loot inside will require a fight. There are going to be some hectic battles going on when the storm circle closes here.

Knotty Nets

If you find yourself drawn to fishing as much as fighting, Knotty Nets is a great landing spot. Not only is it part of an isolated island, but a chunk of the village in the north is set right at the water, so you can fish up a storm while keeping yourself nicely covered. The previous season was missing a fishing-focused named location, but at least one exists now.

All POIs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

They might not be labeled on the map for everyone to see, but there are some great POIs to land at and loot to fill your inventory with gear immediately.

Coldwater Sanctuary

For all those Loot Lake loyalists, the new region of the map has brought back something amazingly close to the old island. The island is just the right size for a squad to cover, and the building certainly holds plenty of loot. The western and northern edges let you keep an eye on both Steamy Springs and Mega City.

Crusty Crates

Nestled far north enough in the snowy biome is an area that is probably going to be largely left alone for the next decent stretch of time this season. While Crusty Crates is pretty open and exposed, it is far enough from all the new map features in the southeastern corner of the map that it’s a perfect place to take advantage of all the chests.

Fireglow Sanctuary

This isolated temple should be a great place to drop when you’re trying to find a building all your own to claim for loot. It’s far enough from Mega City and Knotty Nets that you shouldn’t have any problem with unwanted guests joining in.

Cedar Circle

If you’re looking for this season’s new Kinetic Blade weapon, this landmark will have two of them as a permanent spawn. As you can tell, the idea is that two enemies in solos should drop here and duel it out for supremacy, but that’s highly unlikely ever to happen, so it’s still a good place to get the weapon.

Bamboo Circle

Just like the above, this is another location with two guaranteed Kinetic Blades. This one is a little closer to Mega City and has a patrolling NPC, but it’s still unlikely you will arrive at the same time as someone else. Instead, these both serve as a great place for land in duos, so both players get the blade. Seeing as the Shockwave Hammer has been vaulted, these are the new weapons with built-in traversal features.

Windcatch Lake

This is a perfect area if you are looking for a nicely isolated fishing hole. There’s not all that much loot to speak of, but it’s positioned almost completely halfway between Mega City and Knotty Nets, so the draw from either location should mean this body of water is largely left alone.

Drift Ridge

Drift Ridge serves the useful purpose of being this season’s Chonker’s Speedway. Landing on this racetrack is the best way to get yourself a guaranteed vehicle to get yourself out, as the shape of the area is bound to bring in the players checking out the new map. When the weekly challenges for scoring points on a motorcycle begin, this will be an important area to visit.

Restful Retreat

From the sky, it is clear this island doesn’t have much to draw any player’s attention, which is why it immediately stands out. You’ll likely not find any crazy loot here among all the bamboo, but you also won’t find any enemies, so there won’t be a fight over resources. Instead, landing here means you get to take your time before venturing out.

This is everything you need to know about all the new named locations and points of interest in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 map. For all of our other Chapter 4 Season 2 guides, take a look at the links below.

