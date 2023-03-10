How to Get a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

The worldwide gaming phenomenon that is Fortnite has just received its highly-anticipated Chapter 4 Season 2: Mega update and while there are plenty of new maps, new characters, and new enemies, there are also a handful of new weapons to wield. Case in point: The Kinetic Blade, a pretty bodacious-looking katana, has been added to the game. But what if you’re unsure how to obtain it? Worry not, as we’re going to clue you in on how to get the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Let’s go!

How to Acquire the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Luckily, it’s not too tricky to find a Kinetic Blade in Fortnite. To obtain the powerful katana, you’ll need to find one on the floor or in chests as loot. It’s a fairly common Epic weapon to find.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

In addition, you can also get a guaranteed spawn for a Kinetic Blade at the Cedar Circle and Bamboo Circle landmarks, as pictured below:

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

What Is the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2? Answered

The Kinetic Blade is a newly added melee weapon in Fortnite that gives players the opportunity to perform a deadly move known as a Knockback Slash, which finishes off groups of foes swiftly. Additionally, this katana can also unleash a really powerful strike known as a Dash Attack, which is as dangerous as it is high-speed. Bear in mind, however, that the Dash Attack only has three charges.

So, that brings us to the end of our guide. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to get the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

