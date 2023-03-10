Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This named location is sure to contain all that important loot you need.

There are plenty of new locations to be found all across the season two map for the latest iteration of Fortnite. One of these is a quaint little hot springs village that players might visit to find some great loot. Here is where to find Steamy Springs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Where Is Steamy Springs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Steamy Springs is at the map’s southern end, forming a triangle with the nearby Frenzy Fields and Mega City. When looking at only the new biome, it is the named location on the southwest of the group. For reference, the full Chapter 4 Season 2 map can be seen above.

It looks like a small village that is cut in half by a nearby river, which provides a good escape route if you get caught off guard by opponents. Considering it is rather close to Mega City, it is likely that Steamy Springs won’t see too many people dropping, but it will still be a somewhat popular area due to being new.

It’s a good place to drop to gain solid ground on the weekly quest that tasks players with opening chests in a named location.

If you’re looking for a location to land at and then head into Steamy Springs, the nearby island to the east houses the Coldwater Sanctuary landmark and has a building certain to be largely ignored but might contain great loot.

This is everything you need to know regarding where to find Steamy Springs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. For more Fortnite guides to help you rack up those Victory Royales in the new season, check out the links below.

