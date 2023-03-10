All Week 1 & Week 2 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
More challenges, more XP.
Fortnite has begun its Chapter 4 Season 2 and, as expected, has continued on with its weekly challenges. We have assembled the first two weeks of challenges after its launch together in this handy guide. Here are all the Week 1 and Week 2 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
Week 1 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
There are eight Week 1 challenges and each will give 12,000 XP for completing. Here is the full list of challenges:
- Visit Breakwater Bay, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs (3)
- Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter (25)
- Land at MEGA City and then reach top 25 players (2)
- Damage opponents with three different weapon types in a single match (3)
- Get air time on a Rogue bike (15 – Two Stages)
- Deal damage with assault rifles (250)
- Open chests (3)
- Finish top 10 in different matches (3 – Two Stages)
Week 2 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
There are eight Week 2 challenges and each will give 12,000 XP for completing. Here is the full list of challenges:
- Eliminate opponents with the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle (5)
- Restore health in a hot spring (1)
- Visit the three lighthouses in a single match (3)
- Purchase an item from P33LY, NEURALYNX, or CRZ-8
- Damage opponents with the Heavy Sniper Rifle (500 – Two Stages)
- Gain shields (100)
- Destroy structures (50)
- Damage opponents with shotguns (2000 – Two Stages)
That are all the Week 1 and Week 2 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
