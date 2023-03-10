All Week 1 & Week 2 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has begun its Chapter 4 Season 2 and, as expected, has continued on with its weekly challenges. We have assembled the first two weeks of challenges after its launch together in this handy guide. Here are all the Week 1 and Week 2 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Week 1 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are eight Week 1 challenges and each will give 12,000 XP for completing. Here is the full list of challenges:

Visit Breakwater Bay, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs (3)

Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter (25)

Land at MEGA City and then reach top 25 players (2)

Damage opponents with three different weapon types in a single match (3)

Get air time on a Rogue bike (15 – Two Stages)

Deal damage with assault rifles (250)

Open chests (3)

Finish top 10 in different matches (3 – Two Stages)

Week 2 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are eight Week 2 challenges and each will give 12,000 XP for completing. Here is the full list of challenges:

Eliminate opponents with the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle (5)

Restore health in a hot spring (1)

Visit the three lighthouses in a single match (3)

Purchase an item from P33LY, NEURALYNX, or CRZ-8

Damage opponents with the Heavy Sniper Rifle (500 – Two Stages)

Gain shields (100)

Destroy structures (50)

Damage opponents with shotguns (2000 – Two Stages)

That are all the Week 1 and Week 2 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other helpful Chapter 4 Season 2 guides such as how to get Eren Yeager and all Week 0 challenges.

