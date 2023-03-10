Connect with us

All Week 1 & Week 2 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
More challenges, more XP.
Fortnite has begun its Chapter 4 Season 2 and, as expected, has continued on with its weekly challenges. We have assembled the first two weeks of challenges after its launch together in this handy guide. Here are all the Week 1 and Week 2 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Week 1 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are eight Week 1 challenges and each will give 12,000 XP for completing. Here is the full list of challenges:

  • Visit Breakwater Bay, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs (3)
  • Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter (25)
  • Land at MEGA City and then reach top 25 players (2)
  • Damage opponents with three different weapon types in a single match (3)
  • Get air time on a Rogue bike (15 – Two Stages)
  • Deal damage with assault rifles (250)
  • Open chests (3)
  • Finish top 10 in different matches (3 – Two Stages)

Week 2 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are eight Week 2 challenges and each will give 12,000 XP for completing. Here is the full list of challenges:

  • Eliminate opponents with the Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle (5)
  • Restore health in a hot spring (1)
  • Visit the three lighthouses in a single match (3)
  • Purchase an item from P33LY, NEURALYNX, or CRZ-8
  • Damage opponents with the Heavy Sniper Rifle (500 – Two Stages)
  • Gain shields (100)
  • Destroy structures (50)
  • Damage opponents with shotguns (2000 – Two Stages)

That are all the Week 1 and Week 2 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other helpful Chapter 4 Season 2 guides such as how to get Eren Yeager and all Week 0 challenges.

