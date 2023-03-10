All Week 0 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has entered the second season of its fourth chapter and with it comes a new set of challenges to earn XP for the new battle pass. The starting challenges for the new season usually have players trying out new mechanics and weapons. Here are all the Week 0 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Week 0 Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are eight Week 0 challenges and each will give 12,000 XP for completing. Here is the full list of challenges:

Discover named location near MEGA City (3)

Activate Augments in a single match (3)

Restore health or gain shields while on a Grind Rail (100)

Damage opponents with the Havoc Pump Shotgun (750)

Knock back players with the Kinetic Blade (3 – Two Stages)

Claim a Capture Point (1)

Damage opponents with pistols or SMGs (300)

Restore health (300 – Two Stages)

Kickstart Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Kickstart Quests are simple challenges that are earned by simply playing the game, such as visiting any location or playing matches. Each Kickstart Quest rewards with 25,000 XP, and here is the full list:

Search Chests at Named Locations (7)

Outlast opponents (500)

Deal damage to opponents with ranged weapons (1000)

Discover a location (1)

Activate Augments (10)

Eliminate opponents (15)

Play matches (6)

Travel distance while sprinting (750)

That are all the Week 0 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more of our new season coverage and follow the links below for more helpful guides as the season progresses.

