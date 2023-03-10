Are Pumps Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2? Answered

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, dubbed ‘MEGA’ has landed. Alongside a pretty substantial makeover of the map, with a new neon-soaked city landmark, there’s also a brand-new Battle Pass featuring Eren Jeager of Attack on Titan fame. One of the more gameplay-focused overhauls that comes with each new season, however, comes in the form of the revised pool of weapons that players will have access to in each Battle Royale match. In this guide, we’ll be answering whether or not pump shotguns are back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Are Pump Shotguns Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Technically, yes, pump shotguns are back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. However, the asterisk here is that they’ve been given a bit of a makeover and a new name, now called the Havoc Pump Shotgun.

Whether or not the Havoc Pump Shotgun will be an identical copy of the original Pump Shotgun’s stats or not remains to be seen, but it’s certainly looking more like the old Tactical Shotgun of seasons (and chapters) past, more than the traditional pump shotgun look we’ve seen in the past.

Image Credit: Epic Games

According to popular leaker, HYPEX, the Havoc Pump Shotgun does 190 damage max at Legendary Rarity.

The new Havoc Pump does 190 damage MAX, at legendary rarity! pic.twitter.com/7VozkhFjAy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 10, 2023

However, leaker iFireMonkey has also shared a list of the new weapon stats for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and appears to have down that the Havoc Pump Shotgun can deal 288 headshot damage at its highest rarity. We’ll need to confirm these stats once the servers go live and will report back here.

This is what players loved so much about the pump shotgun in previous Chapters and Seasons of Fortnite — the insane amount of power it had when up close. It was just an incredibly satisfying weapon to use, though admittedly, a real nuisance to be on the receiving end of.

You can check out our full list of the new, unvaulted, and vaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

What do you make of the Havoc Pump Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2? Do you like it, or would you rather just have the classic Pump Shotgun back? Let us know down in the comments below.

For more tips, tricks and guides on the latest season of Epic’s ever-popular Battle Royale title, check out the links below or search for Twinfinite.

