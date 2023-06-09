All Vaulted, Unvaulted & New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season is going to make the Battle Royale ‘WILD,’ apparently. With the promise of an ancient jungle to explore, Raptors to ride, vines to grind, and… Optimus Prime, Epic’s ever-popular BR title looks set to be getting quite the shake-up. Of course, with each new season, we see a major change in the weapons pool. In this guide, we’ll run you through the vaulted, unvaulted and new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

What Are Vaulted & Unvaulted Weapons?

The term ‘vaulted’ refers to a weapon that’s been removed from the weapons pool in-game. In other words, it may have featured in a previous season, but you will not be able to find or use it in the current, new season. Vaulted weapons aren’t gone forever, though. They have an opportunity to return in future seasons and chapters. This is never guaranteed and can happen at any time during a season.

When a weapon returns from being vaulted, it is… yep, you guessed it, unvaulted! At the beginning of a new season, we tend to see a lot of weapons vaulted from the previous season, some weapons get unvaulted, and some brand-new weapons added into the mix.

Unvaulted weapons tend to return with some balance changes having been made. In the past, some weapons have been vaulted due to being overpowered. Others have just been vaulted due to being unpopular, or not working in the way the developers had intended.

All New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Thermal DMR

FlapJack Rifle

Cybertron Cannon

Kinetic Boomerang (Item)

Wildwasp Jar These are throwable jars of wasps that will actively chase the nearby player that it gets thrown at.

Bomb Flower

Stink Flower

All Vaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

At the time of writing, we’re waiting for confirmation exactly which weapons have been vaulted. As soon as we know, we’ll update this post.

All Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

No weapons have been confirmed as having been unvaulted yet. This post will be updated when we have further information.

That’s everything you need to know regarding all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. For more information on the new season, be sure to check out the gameplay trailer and cinematic trailer. Twinfinite will have plenty more coverage dropping throughout the day, so be sure to check back soon.

