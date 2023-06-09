Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3’s Gameplay Trailer Features Raptors, Vines & Optimus Prime

Epic Games has shared the trailer for the new season of Fortnite kicking off today. Chapter 4 Season 3, also known as the ‘WILDS’ update will see players exploring ancient ruins exposed beneath the surface from all those earthquakes that have been going on in-game. There’s also raptors, vines, and Optimus Prime. Can you tell we’re pleased with how well that flows? I can!

The trailer, which you can check out below, gives us a glimpse of some very jungle-looking areas. In it, we get to see the refined selection of weapons that we’ll have access to this season, alongside large vines that can be grinded on for quick and easy access around parts of the map. Players will be able to ascent to the canopies of the hidden jungle, ride raptors to quickly cover ground, and slide in mud for added speed and camouflage.

In terms of new weapons added, it looks like we’ll at least have access to the Thermal DMR, the FlapJack Rifle, and Optimus Prime’s very own Cybertron Cannon… which looks absolutely massive and a little bit powerful!

The trailer’s description also makes reference to new flora and fauna that players can make use of, such as the Bomb Flower, Stink Flower and Slurp Plants. We’ll take a guess the first one gives you an explosive to throw at enemies. The Stink Flower is probably an AoE weapon that deals small amounts of damage per second, and the Slurp Plant will give you a quick jolt of health (or shield) when you need it.

There’s also mention of a Kinetic Boomerang and a Wildwasp Jar. These appear to be two more brand-new weapons or items that players can use to their advantage. Specifics on how these work haven’t been shared yet.

Confirmed Battle Pass Skins in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

In terms of the new skins making their way to the game this season, here’s a complete list:

Era

Trace

Rian

Lorenzo

Mariposa

Relik

Optimus Prime

Purradise Meowscles

All of these skins will be available in the WILDS Battle Pass.

Fortnite is currently down for server maintenance as it prepares for Chapter 4 Season 3. Downtime is expected to last for a few hours, and the Fortnite Status Twitter account has already warned players that the update size on some platforms is going to be larger than usual.

