All Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has arrived on all platforms and will be keeping the perk system introduced with Chapter 4 Season 1. Perks, or Reality Augments known in-game, allow players to get extra abilities mid-match that may affect mobility, healing, or the weapons they are currently using. The list of Reality Augments has changed with the new season, so here are all the Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

How to Get Reality Augments in Fortnite

Reality Augments are earned at certain intervals during matches. An icon will flash on the side of the screen when one can be chosen, and players can choose between two randomized perks. Players can also reroll their selection by spending gold bars. Up to four Reality Augments can be chosen per match and are kept until the end of the game.

Every Reality Augment in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

There are 16 Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 2, and more could be coming during the season similar to Chapter 4 Season 1. Here is the full list of new and returning Reality Augments so far:

Aerialist – Grants Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

– Grants Glider redeploy for the rest of the match. Bloodhound – Enemies hit with marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.

– Enemies hit with marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration. Chug Gunner – Receive a Chug Cannon.

– Receive a Chug Cannon. Dignified Finish – Eliminations refresh a cooldown for the Kinetic Blade’s Dash Attack.

– Eliminations refresh a cooldown for the Kinetic Blade’s Dash Attack. Dumpster Diving – Loot will spawn nearby when you leave a hiding place. Can occur once per hiding place.

– Loot will spawn nearby when you leave a hiding place. Can occur once per hiding place. Jelly Angler – Receive a Fishing Rod that can fish anywhere, but only fish up Jellyfish.

– Receive a Fishing Rod that can fish anywhere, but only fish up Jellyfish. Keymaster – Grants two keys for opening holo-chests.

– Grants two keys for opening holo-chests. Light Fingers – Makes weapons using light ammo reload faster.

– Makes weapons using light ammo reload faster. Medium Ammo Amp – Your weapons using medium ammo will have an increased magazine size.

– Your weapons using medium ammo will have an increased magazine size. More Parkour – Energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurtling.

– Energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurtling. Munitions Slide – Gain medium ammo while sliding.

– Gain medium ammo while sliding. Shadow Striker – Become able to get Shadow Bombs from containers.

– Become able to get Shadow Bombs from containers. Shotgun Recycle – Weapons using Shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

– Weapons using Shotgun ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Slap Surplus – Find a Slap Juice in every Chest you open. If the Chest already had a Slap Juice, it’ll have an extra one.

– Find a Slap Juice in every Chest you open. If the Chest already had a Slap Juice, it’ll have an extra one. Sniper Surplus – Sniper rifles gain one extra ammo in their magazine.

– Sniper rifles gain one extra ammo in their magazine. Treasure Hunter – Nearby Chests are marked the first time you enter a POI.

That are all the Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides such as how to get Eren Yeager and more.

