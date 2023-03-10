How to Get Eren Yeager Skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2
Fly through the sky as Eren.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is in full swing and has brought another franchise crossover cosmetic skin that is part of the game’s battle pass. The crossover skin this time will be Eren Yeager, the protagonist from the manga and anime, Attack on Titan. Here is how to get the Eren Yeager skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.
How to Unlock Eren Yeager From Attack on Titan in Fortnite
Fortnite players will be able to unlock the Eren Yeager skin through purchasing the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass or by obtaining the pass though a Fortnite Crew subscription. Unfortunately, the skin will not be available at the start of the season.
Eren Yeager can be earned similar to how The Witcher’s Geralt could be unlocked in Chapter 4 Season 1. The skin and other Attack on Titan items will be available midway through the season starting on April 15, and will have to be earned by completing various combat or other challenges.
We will update this guide with the full list of challenges has been officially revealed. Here are all of the rewards that can be earned:
- Eren’s Faceoff Spray
- Basement Key Back Bling
- Scout Regiment Salute Emote
- Titan Strike Harvesting Tool
- Determined Eren Emoticon
- Regiment Gear Weapon Wrap
- Banner Icon
- Eren Yeager Outfit
That is how to get the Eren Yeager skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more upcoming Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for more helpful guides for this new season.
