How to Get Geralt of Rivia in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has officially kicked off with a brand new battle pass, filled to the brim with plenty of new playable characters, including DOOM’s Doom Slayer! This time around, Geralt of Rivia, the iconic character from the Witcher series, has made its way to the Fortnite battle pass. So if you’re wondering how to get The Witcher Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite, then your search ends here.

How to Unlock Geralt from The Witcher in Fortnite

Fortnite players can unlock the Geralt of Rivia outfit from the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. The character is a part of the premium rewards; hence players need to purchase the latest battle pass or obtain the Fortnite Crew subscription to unlock this character.

Page 1

Geralt of Rivia challenges in Fortnite consists of two pages, and here’s the list of quests and their rewards:

Activate augments in five different matches – Geralt of Rivia loading screen

– Geralt of Rivia loading screen Complete three bounties – Muscle Memory spray

– Muscle Memory spray Defeat a boss – Weapons of the Witcher back bling

– Weapons of the Witcher back bling Emote in The Citadel throne room – Igni Sign emote

– Igni Sign emote Deal 500 melee damage to opponents – Witcher’s Steel Sword harvesting tool

– Witcher’s Steel Sword harvesting tool Complete page 1 quests – Geralt of Rivia outfit

Page 2 (Unlocks on February 28)

Collect bars – Reward not announced yet

– Reward not announced yet Deal 200 damage with Ex-Calibur rifle – Reward not announced yet

– Reward not announced yet Gain 100 shields from potions – Reward not announced yet

– Reward not announced yet Eliminate an opponent while mounted – Reward not announced yet

– Reward not announced yet Complete page 2 quests – Reward not announced yet

As always, the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass costs around 950 V-Bucks, which eventually allows you to earn 1500 V-Bucks back if you unlock all of the tiers.

Image source: Epic Games

The exact specifics around how the ‘secret Battle Pass’ skin of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will be obtained has yet to be revealed by Epic Games. This tends to be the case, with Epic Games allowing players to start the quest after a few weeks into the season. As soon as we have further information on the quests, we’ll update this post and let you know.

Apart from the Witcher skin itself, Fortnite players can also get their hands on other Geralt-related items like a loading screen, backbling with his double swords, a spray, emote, and a harvesting tool.

Besides the Geralt of Rivia Skin, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 features several iconic playable characters, including Marvel’s Hulk, popular YouTuber Mr. Beast, and Bethesda’s Doom Slayer. Epic Games have already showcased these characters in action in the latest cinematic trailer.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Geralt of Rivia skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. For more tips and guides, make sure to check out other Fortnite-related content like start and end dates for all Fortnite seasons and Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’ error meaning. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

