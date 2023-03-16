When Does Diablo 4’s Beta End? Answered
Cram in as much demon killing as possible.
The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 will be giving players a small taste with two separate betas before the game releases on June 6 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Each beta will be held on the weekend and will only be available for a limited time. Here is when the Diablo 4 beta ends.
Diablo 4 Early Access and Open Beta End Dates
The first beta for Diablo 4 will be an Early Access Beta, and is only available to those who preordered any version of the game and then followed the extra steps to claim it. The Early Access Beta starts on Friday, March 17 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and ends on Monday, March 20 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.
The second beta for Diablo 4 will be a true open beta and will be available to download for all players across any platform. The Open Beta will begin on Friday, March 24 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and will end on Monday, March 27 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET.
Both the Early Access and Open Beta will contain the same amount of content with very few differences, and players can earn rewards by completing certain challenges during either beta.
That is when the Diablo 4 beta ends. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more upcoming Diablo 4 coverage and check out the following links below for other helpful guides for the game.
