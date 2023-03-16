Warzone 2 & MW2 Error Code 14008: Possible Fixes & Developer Response

Image Source: Activision

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season Two Reloaded dropped on March 15 after much anticipation. The mid-season update brought huge changes to both titles, including a raft of weapon buffs and nerfs that finally saw the KV Broadside shotgun weakened significantly.

However, as is natural in the aftermath of major updates, some players have reported encountering bugs, glitches and error codes that inhibit normal service on Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Error Code 2901 emerged and caused plenty of players problems and, now, Infinity Ward developers have addressed Error Code 14008, which has been disconnecting players after the Season Two Reloaded update.

In a March 16 tweet, they confirmed they’re investigating and that the issue has been identified as affecting those with new Activision accounts.

“We’re currently investigating an issue impacting newly created ATVI accounts receiving error code 14008,” they said. “Existing ATVI accounts encountering a disconnect error when attempting to link other accounts for the first time may also be impacted. Stay tuned for updates.”

We’re currently investigating an issue impacting newly created ATVI accounts receiving error code 14008. Existing ATVI accounts encountering a disconnect error when attempting to link other accounts for the first time may also be impacted. Stay tuned for updates. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 16, 2023

In short, newly created Activision accounts are receiving the Error Code – which is also affecting veteran players looking to connect with accounts that are newly created.

How To Fix Error Code 14008: Potential Solutions

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be a consistent and reliable fix for Error Code 14008.

Some users reported that restarting their game allowed them to bypass the issue, so that should definitely be a starting point for any players currently struggling with it.

If you’re a seasoned player on an old Activision account, the solution currently appears to be playing without whichever squad mate has a new account.

Infinity Ward did promise more information on the Error Code, so fingers crossed they’re able to identify and rectify the issue rapidly moving forwards.

