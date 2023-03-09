Valorant Players Warn Against a Game-Breaking Bug That Reveals Enemy Positions

Image Source: Riot Games

Bugs are a rather unfortunate part of video games, as gamers uncover new ones almost every day. Riot Games’ tac-FPS shooter, Valorant, is no stranger to the odd glitch or error, with the latest one proving to be stronger than any Initiator in the game’s playable roster.

As shared on the official Valorant Reddit channel, one player found a bug that gave off the position of the enemy team’s Skye. The player shares a video clip of it happening as the round starts, and Skye’s position is revealed before the team even turns the corner to see her.

Although the player warns the community members to avoid using Skye, the overwhelming response has been that the Australian Initiator isn’t the lone culprit, as it’s been happening with other agents as well. One of the responses mentioned someone was having that same problem with an enemy Sage, while another mentioned seeing a bevy of the game’s agent pools in a similar scenario.

While no timetable for a solution has been shared, a developer from Riot Games’ has responded to the post asking for media from players who’ve faced this issue. It just goes to show the power of Reddit and sharing feedback, and for the time being, be wary of this bug.

Valorant is available on PC via the Riot Client and Xbox Game Pass. For more tips and tricks, be sure to check out our related section below.

