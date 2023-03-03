New Valorant Agent Gekko: All Abilities & Information We Know So Far

The first episode of Valorant’s Episode 6 saw the arrival of the new map Lotus, and there’s more content on the way in the form of a new Agent for the second Act coming next week. As we move closer to their anticipated release, we’re compiling a log of everything there is to know so far about Valorant’s Agent 21, Gekko.

New Valorant Agent Gekko Name Explained

Unusually, Valorant’s latest Agent didn’t receive the usual codename that we often see datamined well ahead of its launch. This time around, the official name was found buried amongst in-game files and found by dataminers such as ValorLeaks.

As for what the name means, well, it should be pretty self-explanatory, but if you don’t know Geckos they’re small lizards found in warm climates. Quite how that’s related to the Agent isn’t clear, except for the fact that we know Gekko is Hispanic and from a warm region of the earth, possibly South America.

What Agent Type Is Gekko? Answered

Gekko is an Initiator-type Agent, which comes as a little bit of a surprise given that it’s been quite some time since we’ve had a new duelist in the game. If you remember, Fade was the last initiator added to Valorant, and she was directly before Harbor who himself is the second newest Agent. But it seems that Riot Games doesn’t necessarily want to evenly rotate the types of Agents added to the game, and so we find ourselves with another initiator.

All Valorant Gekko Abilities Explained

As of right now, we don’t have any firm details on what sort of abilities the new Agent has, but we can offer some pretty solid guesses. That’s because, in a recent State of the Agents video presentation, Riot Games’ John Goscicki provided some teasers as to what Agent 22’s abilities might look like.

He describes Gekko as having their own “eclectic way of dealing with situations,” which seems to point toward Gekko having a rather unusual belt of utility. Further, they will apparently have “new ways to check corners, reveal locations, and plant the spike.” Those are some very interesting clues; of course, initiators are typically able to provide intel to their teams, which means checking corners and revealing locations is fairly standard. But new ways to plant the spike? What could that mean? Does Gekko have some sort of ability to remotely plant? It’s hard to make sense of at this early stage, but color us very intrigued!

There are a couple of other clues as well. Goscicki finishes his spiel by pointing to Agents sometimes needing friends to have by their side when chaos ensues on the Valorant battlefield, and that not every Agent needs to be as serious as someone like Fade or Viper. Does this mean Gekko has some sort of buddy who accompanies them into battle? Possibly, and we think especially likely given that all the recent teasers have featured a bunch of little creatures in them (more on that later). In any case, it seems as though Gekko is a fun-loving, relaxed sort of person, rather than the more intense personalities of those aforementioned Agents.

All Gekko Lore & Teasers So Far

As alluded to earlier, Riot Games has already revealed a bunch of teasers for Gekko. These give us some pretty strong clues about what type of Agent he is and what he’s likely to look like in-game. The most recent teaser was showcased earlier today and it reveals Gekko’s voice for the first time. Below we’ll include all the teasers so far, starting with the most recent.

When Will Gekko Come to Valorant? Answered

Gekko will launch next week as part of Episode 6, Act 2. They are the major new content update, just as Lotus was for Act 1. For those in North America, he will become available to play on on Tuesday, March. 7, while those in Europe and Asia will have to wait a day longer, as is typical. Stay tuned for more Gekko content from Twinfinite over the coming days.

Again, we’ll keep you posted with new information as and when we hear it. For now, that’s everything there is to know about Valorant Agent 22, Gekko. For more content on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related pages below.

