The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Patch 4.02 Fixes Xbox Save Problem, Visual Issues, & Bugged Quests

Image Source: CD Projekt RED

If you’ve been having a little trouble playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC or console, CD Projekt RED has put out a new patch that should correct problems you might have encountered. Patch 4.02 is currently being rolled out and every platform should have it by the end of the day on March 13.

If you’ve been taking advantage of the cross-progression and using your Xbox One, it’s possible you were running into an issue where the game was unable to load your quicksaves. This problem has now been corrected and you should be able to move from any other platform onto your Xbox One and all your saves will be there.

The patch also does the helpful work of correcting quests that could completely lock players out of being able to progress in the story. Perhaps the most troublesome example of this occurred during the Battle Preparations quest which didn’t give players a key dialogue option when working on the “Let Avallac’h know everything’s ready” objective. This has now been corrected in the new patch and things should proceed as intended.

As for visual updates, those on PC and next-gen consoles now have the option of a Motion Blur slider to let everyone customize their comfort level. Motion Blur is mostly known to make things feel more smooth in games that run at 30 FPS, but at higher frame rates it has been reported to cause headaches and eye strain. If anyone was having trouble before, they can now limit this feature to prevent any sort of negative effects.

If you’d like to see the complete list of changes and fixes, you can find that on the official website for The Witcher.

Related Posts