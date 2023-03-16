Splatoon 3’s Next Splatfest Asks Which Cryptid Creature Is Real

Image source: Nintendo

Nessie, Aliens, or Bigfoot: Which of these monsters do you believe in?

The next Splatfest in Splatoon 3 has been announced, and it’s all about legendary cryptid monsters. The theme asks which creature do you believe is real: Nessie, Aliens, or Bigfoot.

This fifth official Splatfest in the game will take place throughout the first weekend in April, starting on March 31 at 8:00 PM EDT and lasting through April 2 at 8:00 PM EDT.

In the game, Shiver will represent Team Nessie, Frye will represent Aliens, and Big Man will represent Team Bigfoot.

The next Splatfest arrives on 01/04 and it's a monstrous mashup of three controversial creatures! But which one do you believe in? pic.twitter.com/2M8x44Hcg6 — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) March 16, 2023

You have a few weeks to decide which team you want to join, because as usual, you’ll be able to pick your side about a week before the Splatfest begins. In the week leading up to the competition, you can earn conch shells for each catalog level you achieve during the voting period and during the actual Splatfest.

Since the number of conch shells earned will be one of the factors that decide the Splatfest’s winner, it’s important to earn as many as you can for your team. Additionally, the conch shells can also be exchanged for in-game rewards, like locker decorations and titles, in the lobby’s Shell-Out Machine.

This Splatfest comes after the previous one that took place in the beginning of February when Team White Chocolate was declared the best chocolate flavor. Additionally, the second Big Run event took place since the previous Splatfest.

If you don’t have Splatoon 3 but are curious about the game, you can read our official review right here to learn more about it.

Let us know which team you plan on joining—Team Nessie, Team Aliens, or Team Bigfoot—when the competition starts at the end of the month.