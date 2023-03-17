Season: A Letter to the Future Adjusts Its Save System & More in New Patch

Image Source: Scavengers Studio

Channel your inner Doug and confide in your journal with these helpful updates.

Dreamy adventure game Season: A Letter to the Future has received a slew of quality of life improvements and bug fixes, thanks to a recently revealed patch.

Among the changes, the most significant is the new functionality of the saving mechanic. Now, upon completion of the story, players will be able to return to their journal. In the blog post announcing the patch, the development team noted that “the journal customization has proved the most popular tool and we have been thrilled to see player’s creativity exhibited with it.”

Newly added Steam deck functionality also means that we’ll be able to take our apocalypse with us wherever we go, which is a nice touch. The full list of updates in the patch are as follows:

New features and quality of life improvements:

Steam deck is now properly supported!

Steam trading cards, badges, emoticons and profile backgrounds have been added!

Full screen display mode has been added

A resolution setting has been added while playing in full screen mode

The character movement mode no longer reverts to walking when they stop

The bike rotation speed is now based on its velocity, allowing for more control at lower speeds

Improved camera behavior while biking

It is now possible to transition directly from biking to camera/audio recorder/journal

To make the previous change possible, the default binding for braking has been changed from space bar to left shift (PC only)

Improved navigation in few places in the path out of Caro map

Added collisions around certain assets to prevent players getting stuck

Minor performance optimizations

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that would prevent certain players to complete the gods pages

Fixed various typos throughout the game

Fixed a bug where sketching at a bench before starting the Tide prayer would trigger an incorrect animation

Fixed an incorrect collision on some pillars in Tieng Valley shrine slope

Fixed a bug where using the unstuck option while being on the bike would put the character in an incorrect state

Fixed various localization issues

Fixed multiple crashes

Fixed an issue where some texts were overlapping on the toast to Tieng journal page in French

Season: A Letter to the Future is available now on PC, PS5 and PS4.

