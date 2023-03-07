Remember When Walmart Was Basically Giving Away GameCubes? Reddit Does

Image Credit: Pete Slater via Flickr

Reddit is fondly remembering the days of the Nintendo Gamecube for one specific reason – its ultra-cheap price at Walmart. A picture started circulating of Walmart Gamecube’s being priced at $49, a price that sounds like a pipe dream unless you were there to experience it.

People shared all sorts of fun memories, like waking up to a Gamecube on Christmas morning and some of the greatest and rarest games on the console. There were also plenty of people discussing just how cheap video games and consoles used to be.

While the initial post joked about it being 2002, many people pointed out that the actual release cost of the Gamecube was $200. However, it did see many price drops throughout its lifespan. The $49 price tag was thought to be when the Nintendo Wii was released in 2006.

The image itself couldn’t have been taken later than 2006 as the Walmart display was red and featured the old, iconic smiley face. This logo was retired in 2006 after a trademark battle according to CNN.

Considering the Gamecube was released in 2001, it’s incredible to think that the price dropped by 75% in five years. The Nintendo Switch has been out for six years and hasn’t seen any kind of price drop yet, despite the release of the OLED Model.

