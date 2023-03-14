RE4 Remake Demo’s Big Secret Has Been Cracked, & It’s a Letdown

Image Credit: Capcom

The Resident Evil 4 Remake has not been released yet, but it already offers a big mystery that has spurred the community into a frenzy. You may already encounter the infamous locked drawer as you try to survive the attacks from hostile townspeople and Dr. Salvador. While most fans have been trying to find the key, one player has decided to use a cheat to find out the content of this cabinet.

Twitter user QoffeeGameDev has revealed that the furniture only hides a Vintage Compass behind its robust lock. The gadget is only shown as a white block, and you cannot put it into your inventory or treasure list. The cube is likely a placeholder model for various objects that players should not be able to get in the demo.

This is the content. I had no key. I had hacks. I wasted so much time on figuring out, how to access it. pic.twitter.com/zVIgnnAn6R — Coffee Power Up! -QUAKE MODDING IN PROGRESS- (@QoffeeGameDev) March 13, 2023

QoffeeGameDev tried to utilize other methods, like playing the opening animation, before they used the gravity gun tool from the REFramework mod to obtain the compass forcefully. However, the player theorized that the object could be different if the drawer were opened correctly. They claimed that there was a “list” that allowed you to select what item could be found inside the cabinet.

Other fans are also working hard to crack this mystery, with Twitter user coryfromroe confirming the existence of the key in the game files. Another player, jjfromroe, has rallied some members of the community to brainstorm possible locations and methods to find the elusive object.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake Chainsaw Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

