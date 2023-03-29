Overwatch 2 Dev Shares Ideas For Hypothetical Dragon Ball Z Crossover Collab

Overwatch 2 has launched a handful of in-game events since the date of release, bringing limited-time game modes, event challenges, Twitch drops, play-to-earn freebies, and unique event cosmetics. These in-game usually center around a Seasonal holiday or Battle Pass theme, such as the Battle For Olympus, Lunar New Year, and Pachimarchi events.

However, the newest event introduced to the game for the first time was not one set to return in years following, but instead a one-off crossover collab with the popular anime and manga series, One Punch Man. This event has brought limited-time cosmetics to the game, turning everyone’s favorite Overwatch Heroes into familiar One Punch Man counterparts with cosplay-styled Hero skins.

With the success of this One Punch Man crossover, many Overwatch fans have been wondering if any more collabs will arrive at a later date and what franchises are top contenders. In a recent interview with Dexerto, Overwatch 2’s Art Director Dion Rogers revealed that the devs would love to bring a crossover to life between the worlds of Overwatch and Dragon Ball Z.

Dion even rattled off some potential Hero Skins that would be considered if this crossover was to occur, including Great Ape Winston, Trunks Zarya, Bulma Kiriko, Majin Buu Roadhog, and Vegeta Baptiste. Popular Overwatch news and leaks channel, OWCavalry has made a visual summary of these combinations below:

Interestingly enough, Baptiste already has a subtle link to Vegeta through an in-game easter egg in one of his Sprays, mimicking the iconic DBZ character’s pose. There’s no doubt that Bap would make a great Vegeta if the idea ever went live, especially with this Spray in his inventory. It’s just too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Image Source: Toei Animation & Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

For this reason, fans were swift to jump on OWCavalry’s post and share their support for the hypothetical crossover, chiming in with their ideas for other heroes such as Ramattra, D.Va, Genji, and Ashe. There are a lot of exciting ideas to run with, so if this collab ever came to be, the devs would have multiple directions they could head in for these cosplay skins.

Nothing has been confirmed to hint that this crossover is legitimately in the works, as these hero matchups were simply what Dion Rogers would like to see if they ever landed a collab with Dragon Ball Z. Regardless, many fans are holding out hope that in the future we will receive many more anime-inspired Overwatch crossovers, and that Dragon Ball Z will be among them.

