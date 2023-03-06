One Punch Man’s Cyborg Buddy Genos is Heating Things Up With Overwatch 2 Skin

PS4 Blog has revealed yet another skin that will be added in Overwatch 2 as part of the Overwatch x One-Punch Man crossover. Overwatch 2 and One-Punch Man are teaming up for a limited-time collaboration to bring a set of collectible cosmetics to the game. Available from March 7 to April 6, this marks a first for Overwatch 2 and opens up the possibility for future exciting IP crossovers for the game.

Image Source: PlayStation Blog

According to Overwatch 2 Associate Director Aimee Dennett, the collaboration was a natural fit, given the team’s love for anime and thinking about crossovers between their favorite shows. Doomfist and Saitama were chosen as they shared similarities in their abilities, and both were bald. The game director Aaron Keller’s love for One-Punch Man also helped make the decision easier.

She also added that the parallels in the tragic backstories of Genos and Genji were a key inspiration for the crossover between One-Punch Man and Overwatch 2. Both characters were pushed to the brink of death and transformed into cyborgs by doctors from their respective universes. Additionally, they both have strong relationships with their mentors. While there was an idea to cast Zenyatta as Saitama, Doomfist was ultimately chosen.

This announcement has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans of both franchises, and is expected to bring in a wider audience to the game and anime series. Overwatch 2 is available now on PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

