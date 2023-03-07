Mass Effect 3 Mod Makes Dream Sequences Actually Reflect Player Choice

Image Source: BioWare

It’s been over a decade since the release of Mass Effect 3, and fans are still creating ways to fix up the experience to eliminate facets deemed annoying or not cool enough for what the series deserves. One of the focuses has always been on the Starchild/Catalyst character, which is often criticized for detracting from moments that could be better. A new mod has reworked the dream sequences to leave the character out entirely while generally improving them.

The mod in question is called Dreams Remade and was created by Nexus Mods user Pauju for the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This mod serves to fundamentally change the dream sequences and make them more of a reflection of Shepard’s choices over the span of the trilogy. If the point of the game series is to craft your own experience, this mod is a much better way of getting to see the fruit of that labor.

The mod also diminishes the role of the Starchild in the dream sequences, not eliminating the character outright but certainly paring it down to a more acceptable amount. This way, the sequences are much more centered on the history of the character, which is a better culmination of what the game has always seemed to be getting at anyway.

If you’ve ever been annoyed by how long the dreams take purely because of how slow Shepard moves, there’s a fix for that in the mod as well. Keep in mind, Pauju does write that although the movement speed is increased, everything is still in slow motion.

Should you be seeking to give the Mass Effect games another go but still have a bad taste in your mouth from the ending, this mod goes a long way toward correcting some of the game’s issues, with other mods handling the ending.

