Is the Diablo 4 Open Beta Free to Play? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The first Diablo 4 open beta has arrived, and fans finally get to play the game for themselves. Though, getting access to the beta might not be all that easy. Here’s the full answer regarding if the Diablo 4 open beta is free to play.

Can Anyone Play the Diablo 4 Open Beta?

Despite the fact that “Open Beta” typically means completely open to everyone, this one for Diablo 4 is, and it isn’t. For now, players can only access the Diablo 4 open beta by pre-ordering the game. The beta is available on every platform, so you can get in with a pre-order whether you are on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. This will be the case throughout the first open beta’s complete March 17-19 span.

However, there will be a second open beta the following week running from March 24-26, which will be fully free and not locked behind a pre-order. If you want to take advantage of both weekends, it means you will have to pre-order the game before the first beta ends.

In both betas, players will be able to get their character to the level cap of 25. and play the story through the Prologue and the entirety of Act 1. Players will have access to three classes but can create a maximum of 10 characters. Keep in mind that none of the progress or characters will carry over into the full release.

While nothing further has been confirmed, these two weekends will likely be the only chance players have to experience the game before its June 6 release date.

This is everything you need to know regarding if the Diablo 4 open beta is free to play. For more of our news and content regarding the upcoming next part of the Diablo series, check out the links below.

