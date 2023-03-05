Is Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village a Recap? Explained

Image Source: Ufotable

The latest Demon Slayer film, To the Swordsmith Village, introduces the next arc in the series, where the heroic Tanjiro Kamado is on a mission to repair his sword. However, if you’ve seen the trailer for the movie, you’ll notice a reappearance of certain characters and key moments from the previous storyline, which may be confusing given it’s a new project. Fortunately, we’re here to help you understand this predicament by explaining whether or not Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village is a recap.

Is the Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Movie a Recap? Answered

For the most part, To the Swordsmith Village is a recap of Episodes 10 and 11 in the Entertainment District arc, but it does feature a brand-new episode from the next season.

Still, even if it is a recap, fans can watch a theatrical version of the legendary fight against the demonic siblings Daki and Gyutaro, increasing the thrill of the battle with its astonishing visuals and spectacular sound effects. Besides this content, viewers can also expect a general summarization of the narrative up to the Entertainment District arc, from Tanjiro and Nezuko’s tragic beginnings to their dangerous journey aboard the Mugen Train.

Although it may be surprising to hear that the Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village film primarily focuses on the Entertainment District, the trailer does specify that it mainly covers the events of Season 2. Nevertheless, fans can get a sneak peek of the Swordsmith Village arc with its extended first episode, showcasing the Upper-Rank demons, the Love and Mist Hashira, and the Nichirin swordsmiths. Keep in mind that this segment is still only an hour, but at least it does give us a glimpse of what to anticipate for the following season.

So, those who want to get an early start on the Swordsmith Village arc should check out the movie as long as they don’t mind watching Season 2’s final episodes. Alternatively, you can wait until the anime returns in April to experience the journey as a whole.

