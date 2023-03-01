Demon Slayer Anime Gets New Trailer, Visual, & Release Date for Swordsmith Village Arc
The Swordsmith Village Arc has received a heaping helping of new promotional material.
It’s been a busy day for the Demon Slayer anime, with a slew of promotional material releasing for the series’ upcoming third season.
Things kicked off with a post made to the series’ official Twitter account on Mar. 1, which revealed that the anime adaptation of the Swordsmith Village arc would premiere on Apr. 9 via an hour-long first episode. The premiere will be broadcast on Fuji TV and its affiliates in Japan, though it is still unknown exactly which simulcasting services will air the premiere in other countries.
The announcement was paired with a new trailer for the third season. Though it doesn’t feature too many cohesive story bits or action segments, one can glean that Tanjiro and his allies must travel to the Swordsmith Village in order to repair their weapons following the confrontation with Daki and Gyutaro. This brings them into contact with at least two more of the Hashira, as well as other members of the Upper Moon-ranked Demons.
There are still some impressive bits of animation too, making it well worth checking out the full trailer down below.
Topping things off was the release of a new key visual for the Swordsmith Village arc via the anime’s official website. Unveiled around the same time as the official tweet, the visual shows off several of the characters that will play pivotal roles within the new cour. These include Tanjiro and Nezuko, the Mist and Love Hashira, and members of the Upper Rank Moon Demons. Those interested in seeing it for themselves can do so by visiting the official website’s landing page.
The Demon Slayer anime’s Swordsmith Village arc is set to premiere on Apr. 9. Those interested in seeing the first episode of the season early can still do so via the theatrical screenings taking place between Mar. 3 and Mar. 9. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below.
- How Old Is Tanjrio in Demon Slayer (Season 2)? Answered
- Demon Slayer Season 2 Is Coming to Netflix Later This Month
- When Does Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Come Out in Theaters? Answered
- Demon Slayer Season 3 Gets New Promotional Video, Theatrical Premiere Dates
- Top 10 Demon Slayer Tattoo Ideas To Breathe New Life Into Your Slaying Potential