When Does Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Come Out in Theaters? Answered

Ufotable is certainly sparing no expense when it comes to the next season of Demon Slayer. In addition to pouring the same amount of time and effort into the Swordsmith Village Arc as they did in previous parts of the series, they’re also releasing the hour-long first episode in theaters across the world alongside the last two episodes of Season 2. If you’re not someone who follows the series’ announcements extensively, though, you may be wondering: When does Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 come out in theaters?

Fortunately, we’ve got an answer for you.

As a promotional video released on Dec. 10 revealed, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 will be released in theatres across the world starting in February of 2023. The episode will premiere in Tokyo on Feb. 4 and 5, with releases scheduled in countries all across the world in the following weeks. The screening dates and their locations are listed down below.

Los Angeles – Feb. 18

Paris – Feb. 25

Berlin – Feb. 26

Mexico City – Mar. 4

Seoul – Mar. 11

Taipei – Mar. 19

Those in the United States and Canada, meanwhile, can see the theatrical screening of the episode in theaters throughout the country on Mar. 3. As with the other screenings, it will be preceded by the last two episodes of the series’ second season.

When Do Tickets for Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Go on Sale?

As for when tickets will be on sale for the theatrical release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1, there still isn’t an official date set in stone.

Given that the premiere won’t occur until next year, though, this isn’t that big of a surprise. It’s likely still being determined which theaters will be used for the premiere, and as such, they can’t yet sell tickets for the screenings. To that end, we likely won’t see tickets on sale until a month or two before the screenings are set to occur.

Hopefully this cleared up when Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 is coming out in theaters. For more on the series, we’ve got other articles covering topics like the best anime like Demon Slayer, a breakdown of every Demon Slayer arc in order, and the best fights in Demon Slayer.

Related Posts