Is Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Canon? Answered

Image Source: Ufotable

More often than not, anime movie adaptations have consistently broken away from the established canon, whether it be a through a spin-off adventure or something entirely new. That said, you may wonder: Is Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village canon to the overall series? Here’s everything you need to know about this latest theatrical release.

Are the Events of Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village Canon?

Unlike other anime films, Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village is canon, as the events in the movie also happen in the manga.

You’ll see familiar scenes from the show as well, as the first half of the theatrical release covers Episodes 10 and 11 from the Entertainment District arc, complete with their openings and endings. Following these, viewers will experience a brand-new journey for the anime in the Swordsmith Village, continuing Tanjiro Kamado’s journey as he seeks to fix his sword after the epic battle against Gyutaro and Daki.

If you want to know what to expect in the first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc, you can anticipate the arrival of all the Upper-Rank demons under Muzan Kibutsuji’s command in the formidable Infinity Castle. As for other characters, fans will dig deeper into the lives of the Love and Mist Hashira during their time in the confidential settlement, as well as decipher Tanjiro’s ancient past.

Those who can’t make it to the theaters for the first episode can still wait for the anime’s official release in the coming months, which will see the arc kick off in earnest. Or, you can catch up on the manga and read through the story in its entirety.

That does it for our guide on whether or not Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village is canon. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on all Demon Slayer arcs in order.

