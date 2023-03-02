I Know I’m Dumb, But Video Game Hints Are Getting Ridiculous

Hogwarts Legacy has been doing the rounds since it was released nearly a month ago, as Avalanche Software has seemingly cracked the code on recreating a fantastic, magical world that rivals the world of Harry Potter. Nearly every review and opinion of this iteration of the Wizarding World has been positive, with fans begging for more content and magic to digest.

Despite the praise, players have been quick to point out Hogwarts Legacy‘s flaws, with the titular review series Zero Punctuation “cleanly” serving up a review that many have agreed with. Sharing their review to Reddit, one fan took to going the extra mile with their frustration, stating their playthrough was highlighted by their character’s nature of solving every puzzle for them, whether they wanted help or not.

Funnily enough, this comment also references God of War Ragnarok, another game that was known for constantly giving a solution to a puzzle merely seconds after arriving at it. It’s quite the contradiction, as games such as Souls-like titles have no fear in letting payers figure it out, whereas Hogwarts Legacy and God of War Ragnarok tend to give you the answers with no hesitation.

Of course, this isn’t to take away from hints, as gamers love the help they can get. Sometimes, there’s a little bit too much help, and many would like to see that dialed down.

Related Posts