How to Fix Destiny 2 Lightfall Invisibilty Bug

Invisibility bugs are some of the most frustrating bugs to encounter, especially in PvP. Warzone was plagued with them at the start, and even Elden Ring had its fight against invisible enemies. Now, Destiny 2 Lightfall players are encountering invisible bugs, creating major problems for players. Here’s how to fix Destiny 2 Lightfall invisibility bug.

Fixing Invisible Enemies in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Yup I've been getting this too and I noticed it happens when I switch my loadout, not only are my guns/character invisible but my characters appearance doesn't change when I switch my loadout. Hope they fix this asap it's a little frustrating. — Shadow (@BeatsByShad0w) March 3, 2023

Right now, there are no permanent fixes for the Destiny 2 invisibility bug. However, if players happen to encounter the bug, some are finding a fix by restarting their console or PC. This is a very short-term fix, but it allows players to enjoy a bit of Destiny 2 Lightfall PvP compared to none at all.

Some players are finding that if they run into the bug, they’ll see it over and over again. This problem is affecting both PC and console players, and some have noticed that it happens when they switch between loadouts. It only seems to be happening in PvP, so players can still enjoy the somewhat confusing campaign.

That’s all there is to know about how to fix Destiny 2 Lightfall invisibility bug right now. This isn’t the first time that Destiny has struggled with invisibility bugs, so hopefully, a fix will be officially released by Bungie sooner rather than later.

If you have a solution that worked for you, be sure to let us know in the comments below, otherwise, we will add one in when it has been updated accordingly.

