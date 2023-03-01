How to Fix Commendations Page Crash in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Image Source: Bungie

The Witness works in many mysterious ways in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Its reach is extensive and dreadful, and yet the grandest trick it may have pulled yet is crashing your game to prevent you from putting a stop to its reign of terror! Ok, we don’t know for sure whether the Witness is behind this, but we might as well look into how to fix the Commendations page crash in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How to Stop Commendations Crash in the Journeys Tab in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As of this stage, we are still awaiting a solution as to the Commendations page crashing. This is due to the recency of the issue, and it has only now been flagged by Bungie support.

We are investigating an issue where some players are crashing when they go to the Commendations page in the Journeys tab. It's recommended to not view this screen until a fix can be deployed. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 1, 2023

As stated in this tweet, the crash affects some players when they navigate to the Commendations page in the Journeys tab. In lieu of a current solution, the official advice is to simply avoid using this screen until such time as a fix has been implemented.

Based on this information, there is likely no homebrew solution that players can use, and the best course of action would be to await a patch that remedies this issue. Once a more concrete answer has been provided, we will of course update this guide accordingly. For now, just don’t let your curiosity get the best of you!

Now that you have an idea of what it will take to fix the Commendations page crash in Destiny 2 Lightfall, you might want to take a look at our other guides below to tide you over. Patience, Guardian, you will have your answers soon!

Related Posts