6 Confusing Questions Destiny 2 Lightfall’s Campaign Still Didn’t Answer

***Destiny 2 Lightfall Campaign Spoilers Below***

Destiny 2 Lightfall is finally here, and players have already rushed to not only get all the great weapons and armor that it introduced, but also to complete the main campaign and figure out what the Witness is all about. Unfortunately, it seems that the narrative didn’t answer a lot of the pressing questions many had going into the DLC.

Honestly, it feels like we left Destiny 2 Lightfall with way more questions than we had going into it. Below, we discuss everything that still has us scratching our heads following the end of the campaign’s story.

Is Calus Dead?

In the lead-up to Lightfall, there were a lot of questions surrounding if certain characters were actually dead or if they were secretly alive and would be returning as of this DLC. One such notable name that tended to come up in conversation was Emperor Calus of the Cabal.

For those that can’t remember, in the final battle against Calus, after his health reaches zero, he turned into a weird statue like Rhulk did during the Vow of the Disciple Raid. Due to this many have wondered if this meant that he’d simply been frozen or absorbed by the anomaly, which doesn’t necessarily mean he’s dead.

Considering how many fake-outs and near-death experiences Calus has had over the years, many believed he’d find a way to overcome this fate as well and return in Lightfall. Interestingly enough, though, that wasn’t the case, so he may actually be gone for good this time.

How Did the Guardian Get Strand?

There is no denying that the Light and Dark powers that Guardians are able to wield in Destiny 2 are a bit of a mystery, even if we’ve got a general sense of where they come from. With Strand, the newest Darkness sub-class, the confusion on its origins is a whole new level of confusing.

In the game, Strand is defined as an elemental manifestation of the Darkness that allows its user the ability to manipulate the Weave, which is an extra dimension of psychic energy underneath reality made up of a web of “threads” that connects all living beings and minds together.

That in and of itself is enough of a head scratcher, but how it can be accessed is never explained. In the game, the Guardians just come upon it when they reach Neptunian. Outside of a vague explanation as to why they could see it, the origins of it are just glossed over.

Is it something that can only be found here? If so, why? Why was the Guardian able to simply just pick it up and start using it? So many questions left unanswered.

What Happened to The Witness & The Traveler?

The ending of Destiny 2 Lightfall is a rather interesting one, as it not only sees the Guardian fail in their mission to stop the Witness, but there is also the shocking revelation that your Ghost seem to be at fault or responsible.

After fighting and defeating Calus, your Ghost is then attracted to the Veil, causing it to seemingly create a link between the Veil and the Traveler. This then allows the Witness to jump in and create a portal that transports themselves and the Traveler somewhere unknown.

So where did they go? And, for that matter, what exactly did the Witness even want?

What Did The Witness Even Want With The Veil?

This, in turn, brings up another interesting question that has confused many players, and that is what did the Witness even want with the Veil? At first, we are given the impression that he wants to destroy it, as we hear in a private conversation via our Ghost.

However, it is actually revealed that was never his intention at all, and that they were merely tricking us. So what did they end up wanting with it in the end then? More importantly, what the hell even is the Veil?

What Is the Veil?

Ah, the Veil, Destiny 2’s ultimate Magguffin. Ever since it was mentioned in Season of the Seraph, everyone has been wondering what exactly this plant-like relic is, what it has to do with the Traveler, and why it was so damn important.

With Destiny 2 Lightfall, the hope was that we would finally be getting some insight into what the Veil is, even if it was just in the form of some exposition by the Witness. Alas, the expansion’s story didn’t reveal anything about it, and we are still left with even more questions now than ever.

All we can say for now is that the Veil is a Paracausal object that was found buried deep within an Ishtar Collective facility in Neomuna on Neptune, and that it’ll play a large role in the future of Destiny 2. Hopefully we can get some answers in 2024 via The Final Shape.

What Is Next Until We Get to The Final Shape?

All of this leads to the grand poobah of questions: what is next? How exactly is everything going to be tied together leading up to the next and last DLC of the Lightness and Darkness saga, The Final Shape?

Considering The Final Shape isn’t coming until 2024, it’s a really interesting quandary. Will there be more content released leading up to the last expansion that’ll help trickle the story into a less confusing direction? Or is it something that we are just going to have to be patient about? Unfortunately, only time will tell at this point.

