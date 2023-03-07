How to Find the Action Figure in Maya’s Retreat in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

As with any new season of Destiny 2, new content is slowly drip fed to keep the player base engaged throughout the season. The latest form of content comes in the form of hidden collectible action figures, each appearing in a different section of the neon-light-filled locale of Neomuna. Week 2’s action figure is ready to be collected, and if you’re having trouble finding it, here’s what you need to know about how to find the action in Maya’s Retreat in Destiny 2.

Where’s Maya Retreat Located in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Maya’s Retreat is located directly next to Liming Harbor on Neomuna. It’s easier to access this spot once you complete the Lightfall campaign, as you’ll have access to more fast travel/landing spots to make this a cakewalk.

To start the task of finding the action figure, fast-travel to Liming Harbor and immediately travel north from your starting position. Take a right at the first flight of stairs you see, and continue along that path; it’ll lead you to a cave opening. Enter the opening and proceed to Maya’s Retreat.

Destiny Maya’s Retreat Action Figure Location

To uncover the action figure, you’ll need to activate three braziers in Maya’s Retreat. Fortunately, they’re all in close proximity, you just have to combat the rampant Vex who may or may not be at a higher power level than you.

From the previous segment, enter Maya’s Retreat and head to the cave you were tasked to practice Strand within the campaign. If you haven’t reached that point or forgot how to get there, simply follow the path, and you’ll reach a white walkway with tables and Vex all over it. Stick to the left side of this walkway, walk up the stairs, and you’ll see a strange mechanism in front of you. Look right, and jump on the rock pillars to reach the cave entrance.

Brasier #1

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Arriving at the cave, enter it, and in the back left of the cave you just entered, you’ll find the first brazier nestled away in the corner. Approach the Brazier and interact with it to light the fire.

Brazier #2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

After activating the first brazier, exit the cave the way you came in. To the right of the cave entrance, there will be a rock formation you can walk on. Hop on the formation and walk forward a bit until you reach an abyss with no way to proceed.

Look down to the right side of the formation, and you’ll see a platform you can land on with an opening; jump down to it. The brazier will be on the left side of the cave.

Brazier #3

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

After activating the second brazier, turn around and proceed to the right side of the rock formation. There will be a rock pillar you can jump on; jump on it and then jump onto the piece of the formation sticking out. Travel along that, and you’ll encounter another chasm you cannot navigate across, at least without Strand.

Use your Strand grapple to launch yourself over the chasm, and interact with the brazier. This is the final one and provided you activated all three, the action figure will appear right in front of the brazier.

That’s all you need to know about how to find the action figure in Maya’s Retreat in Destiny 2. For more tips and tricks related to Destiny 2, be sure to check out our related section below.

