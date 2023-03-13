How to Find Cherry Blossom Biome in Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.

Minecraft’s Trails and Tales update introduces the latest biome, featuring a vibrantly pink layout with a unique wood set. But, as you play through the game, you may have difficulty finding this new location due to the randomized schematics. Fortunately, we’re here to help by showing you how to find the Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft.

Where to Find Cherry Blossom Biome in Minecraft

To find a Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft, you can do one of the following methods:

Explore the world.

Use a seed.

Enter the Cherry Blossom biome command.

Customize a single biome.

The only way to access the Cherry Blossom biome is through Minecraft Launcher Snapshot or Minecraft Beta, which are early access versions of upcoming content. You can find Snapshots in the ‘Installations’ tab of the Minecraft Launcher and download the latest version to begin the game. However, players must enable the newest features in-game by placing the Data Pack ‘update_1_20’ in their domain or turning on ‘Update 1.20’ in ‘Experiments’ while creating their world.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition

For the Bedrock edition, you can download Minecraft Preview in the Launcher and activate ‘Experimental Gameplay’ or install the Beta version via a mobile device. Once players acquire the necessary updates, they can start looking for the biome by exploring various regions. You can utilize seeds from other crafters to make the process easier, including the string ‘979741011296349367’ from Reddit user Breqd_god.

‘Locate biome Minecraft:cherry_grove’

Another method you can use is the command ‘locate biome Minecraft:cherry_grove’ to provide you with coordinates to the nearest location. Alternatively, players can design a single biome when creating their world by changing the World Type (be sure to enable the 1.20 features through Data Packs or Experiments.) Then, select ‘Cherry Grove’ to create your pink universe, showcasing new crafting Cherry-themed crafting recipes.

That does it for our guide on how to find the Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to check out all the Armor Trims of the Trails and Tales updates or explore the relevant links below for additional information.

Related Posts