How to Beat Ashava Boss Fight in Diablo 4 Beta

Diablo 4 introduces World Bosses into the dungeon crawling RPG series, allowing players from across the server to come together and take down a giant boss for great rewards. The only catch is that the World Boss only appears at certain times. The Diablo 4 Beta introduces this concept via Ashava, a plague bearing beast. If you’d like to know how to beat this monstrosity within the limited window of opportunity, we’ve got you covered with a guide on how to beat the Ashava Boss Fight in the Diablo 4 Beta.

Where and When to Find Ashava in Diablo 4 Beta

Ashava can be found in The Crucible area, a Level 25 zone that is west of Kyovashad and northwest of the nearest teleport waypoint in Yelesna. A marker will pop up at that location a half hour before Ashava is set to come, showing a timer and possible rewards.

Ashava only appears at very specific times during both the Early Access Beta and Open Beta. Blizzard had initially announced the times the boss would appear, but then altered the spawn times after appearing one hour late the first time due to a daylight saving time mistake. Here is when you can fight Ashava in both betas:

Early Access Beta Times

March 18 – 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET

March 18 – 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

March 18/19 – 11 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. ET

March 19 – 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET

Open Beta Times

March 25 – 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

March 25 – 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

March 25/26 – 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET

March 26 – 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET

How to Beat Ashava

Ashava is a powerful adversary with a very large health bar and a 15-minute time limit to its fight. While the encounter will allow more players than the normal party limit, you should bring a full party to buff and revive one another. It is also the toughest enemy in the beta, so everyone should be at max level before tackling it.

The boss will start off with some headbutts, wide slashing attacks with its blade arms, and ground pounds, so you will need to stay on the move regardless of whether you use a close-combat or ranged class. It will also spew pools of poison on the ground, so go around or dash over them whenever possible.

Use your abilities as you normally would on any part of Ashava’s body, as it doesn’t have any specific weak points. It will stick its arms into the ground and pull itself toward you about halfway through, so close-combat characters should try to stay behind it.

Continue dodging its attacks and constantly damage it. So long as you have some patience and plan around a few deaths before the health bar empties, you should be able to overcome the beast before the time limit is up.

That’s all there is to know regarding how to beat the Ashava Boss Fight in the Diablo 4 Beta. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more Diablo 4 coverage when it sees its full release, and click on the links below for other helpful guides.

