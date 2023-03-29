How to Get the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake offers various guns players can use to fight against Los Iluminados, like the LE 5 and the Stingray. While most can be obtained from the Merchant or exploration, a handful of weapons can only be acquired by completing challenges. Here is how you can get the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Obtaining the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can get the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake by completing the Revolution Wind-Up challenge, where you must destroy 16 Clockwork Castellans that are scattered throughout the map. They are hidden in numerous nooks and crannies in various zones and can be hard to discover.

One cheat you may use to find them is by turning on the Closed Caption Subtitles. The dolls will make sounds as you come near, and the game will indicate their presence by showing the words “mechanical candace”. Of course, this trick is not foolproof because many other objects also make noises, such as hanging treasures.

Similar to the Blue Medallions, you can break the Clockwork Castellans by shooting them with your weapons. You only need to do this challenge once, and the dolls will not reappear in your other save files.

Should You Get the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

The Primal Knife is the best melee weapon in the game due to its Exclusive Upgrade, which gives it infinite durability. Knives initially have durability meters that will get reduced whenever you use them. Here are actions that will worsen your weapon’s condition:

Sneak attack

Parrying

Breaking free from a grapple by stabbing the enemy

Having infinite durability will make the game much easier since you will have unlimited parry. You also no longer need to waste your money to repair broken knives, and you can even save more space by not picking up substitutes, like the Kitchen Knife.

That is everything you need to know about the Primal Knife in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before leaving, be sure to check out other articles about the game below.

