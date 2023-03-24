Image Source: Capcom Inc.

The newly released Resident Evil 4 Remake features plenty of new exciting features that have enhanced the gameplay to an entirely different level. Among them is the new ability for Leon to perform sneak attacks and sometimes stealth kills on various enemies throughout the game. This can help turn the tables in a variety of dangerous situations, where you might find yourself surrounded by an overwhelming number of enemies in a single area. If you’re unsure how it works, here is our guide to how to do a sneak attack in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to Sneak Up on Enemies in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom Inc

A sneak attack in Resident Evil 4 Remake involves Leon quite literally sneaking up behind an enemy without being seen/heard and quietly attacking with the knife weapon. This can be performed on a variety of enemies, from the normal-level infected farmers to mini-bosses like Garador seen above. Depending on the overall strength of the enemy, the sneak attack can either automatically kill them or cause significant damage.

This ability can efficiently turn the tide in any perilous situation where several zombies are present and initially unaware of your presence, or any other powerful enemy that can be hidden from behind obstacles.

To perform a sneak attack, simply creep up behind an enemy and press the R2 button when prompted, as seen above. Leon will automatically attack and either kill or wound them, depending on their health. Remember to keep an eye on your knife’s durability meter when trying to perform attacks. If your knife is broken, you will not be able to do so.

That concludes our guide for how to do a sneak attack in Resident Evil 4 Remake. We hope this proves useful for you, and let us know how you like the addition of sneak attacks in the updated remake.

