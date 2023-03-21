All Resident Evil 4 Remake Preorder Bonuses

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, with many fans eager to experience Leon’s adventure to rescue the President’s daughter in Spain. Like other titles, prepurchasing the game will give you some extra items you can use during your playthrough. If you want to know all the preorder bonuses you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you have come to the right place.

All Preorder Bonuses for Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake offers three versions that players can buy: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector. All of them provide exclusive bonuses, with Collector’s Edition containing the biggest number of items.

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Standard Edition Preorder Bonuses

The Standard Edition is the cheapest version you can purchase and contains the least amount of bonuses. Here is the full list:

Base game

Handgun Ammo attaché charm

Gold attaché case

PlayStation players will also receive Resident Evil 4 Mini Soundtrack for prepurchasing the game. Thankfully, according to the official website, this item may be sold separately in the future.

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Deluxe Edition Preorder Bonuses

The Deluxe Edition costs an extra $10, but players will be given many extras in return. Many fans will most likely pick up this version since it contains the Deluxe Edition DLC. Here is what you will get:

Base game

Handgun Ammo attaché charm

Green herb attaché charm

Gold attaché case

Classic-style attaché case

The DLC pack contains the following:

Leon and Ashley costumes: Casual

Leon and Ashley costumes: Romantic

Leon Costume and filter: Hero

Leon Costume and filter: Villain

Sporty Sunglasses for Leon

Sentinel Nine

Skull Shaker

Original Version Soundtrack

Treasure Map: Expansion

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Collector’s Edition Preorder Bonuses

The Collector’s Edition is the most expensive, and it is priced at $250. Besides providing the same bonuses as the Deluxe Edition, this version also offers these items:

Steelbook case

Digital Soundtrack

Leon figurine

Artbook

Special Map

Collector’s box

That is everything you need to know about all Resident Evil 4 Remake preorder bonuses. Twinfinite has more articles about the game below, so be sure to check them out before leaving.

