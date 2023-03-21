All Resident Evil 4 Remake Preorder Bonuses
Is it worth the money?
Resident Evil 4 Remake is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, with many fans eager to experience Leon’s adventure to rescue the President’s daughter in Spain. Like other titles, prepurchasing the game will give you some extra items you can use during your playthrough. If you want to know all the preorder bonuses you can get in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you have come to the right place.
All Preorder Bonuses for Resident Evil 4 Remake
Resident Evil 4 Remake offers three versions that players can buy: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector. All of them provide exclusive bonuses, with Collector’s Edition containing the biggest number of items.
Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Standard Edition Preorder Bonuses
The Standard Edition is the cheapest version you can purchase and contains the least amount of bonuses. Here is the full list:
- Base game
- Handgun Ammo attaché charm
- Gold attaché case
PlayStation players will also receive Resident Evil 4 Mini Soundtrack for prepurchasing the game. Thankfully, according to the official website, this item may be sold separately in the future.
Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Deluxe Edition Preorder Bonuses
The Deluxe Edition costs an extra $10, but players will be given many extras in return. Many fans will most likely pick up this version since it contains the Deluxe Edition DLC. Here is what you will get:
- Base game
- Handgun Ammo attaché charm
- Green herb attaché charm
- Gold attaché case
- Classic-style attaché case
The DLC pack contains the following:
- Leon and Ashley costumes: Casual
- Leon and Ashley costumes: Romantic
- Leon Costume and filter: Hero
- Leon Costume and filter: Villain
- Sporty Sunglasses for Leon
- Sentinel Nine
- Skull Shaker
- Original Version Soundtrack
- Treasure Map: Expansion
Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Collector’s Edition Preorder Bonuses
The Collector’s Edition is the most expensive, and it is priced at $250. Besides providing the same bonuses as the Deluxe Edition, this version also offers these items:
- Steelbook case
- Digital Soundtrack
- Leon figurine
- Artbook
- Special Map
- Collector’s box
That is everything you need to know about all Resident Evil 4 Remake preorder bonuses.
