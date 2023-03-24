All Fish Farm & Quarry Blue Medallion Locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

Thought you’d seen the last of those pesky Blue Medallions? Well think again, because the Merchant has even more of those for you to shoot down, and yes they’re still worth doing, especially if you want to nab every Spinel you can get in the game. Here’s a rundown of all Blue Medallion locations in the Fish Farm and Quarry area in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where to Find All Fish Farm and Quarry Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are a total of five Blue Medallions to shoot down in the Fish Farm and Quarry area in Resident Evil 4 Remake. And just like the previous Farm request, this one will reward you with three Spinels as well. Check out all of the locations down below:

Blue Medallion #1

Near the northern end of the Quarry area, look up at the scaffolding to find one of the Blue Medallions hanging on the wood.

Blue Medallion #2

As you enter the Fish Farm area, circle around the first large building to find the second Blue Medallion hanging just outside the small shack.

Blue Medallion #3

The third Blue Medallion is located within the Fish Farm as well, towards the western end, and you’ll spot it as you head up the short steps.

Blue Medallion #4

The fourth Blue Medallion is a little tricky to find. Head up north in the Fish Farm and wade into the water. Look for a small opening under the platforms and head underneath it to find the Medallion.

Blue Medallion #5

Finally, the last Blue Medallion is located at the pier, underneath the platforms.

And those are all five Blue Medallion locations in the Fish Farm and Quarry in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

