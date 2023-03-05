How to Dominate ‘Two Chivalrous Heroes’ Battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Credit: Team Ninja

Dominating the battlefields is essential in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty because you can ensure that your Moral Rank will never drop to zero when you die. You can increase your Fortitude Rank by raising all available Flags in the current area, but they can be quite difficult to discover. So, here is a guide on how to dominate the ‘Two Chivalrous Heroes’ battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ‘Two Chivalrous Heroes’ Battlefield Guide

In total, there are seven Battle Flags and five Marking Flags that you can raise in the ‘Two Chivalrous Heroes’ mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Here is the location of all of them:

Battle Flag 1

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The first Battle Flag can be found easily by walking forward from your spawning point.

Battle Flag 2

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

After progressing through the area, you will soon face a group of enemies and meet your new companion, Zhao Yun. The second Battle Flag will be at the end of a sloping trail and close to the locked shortcut to the village.

Marking Flag 1

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The next one you can discover is a Marking Flag located on top of the entrance to the village. You can get up there by scaling the rooftops of nearby houses and doing some light platforming.

Marking Flag 2

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You can find the second Marking Flag inside a locked house. To enter the building, you will need to jump through a hole in the roof, and there should be a platform that you can use to climb up behind the house.

Battle Flag 3

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The Third Battle Flag is located near the second Marking Flag. You can exit the building, take a path upward, and turn right to reach it. It will be at the edge of a cliff and right beside a house.

Battle Flag 4

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The fourth Battle Flag is in front of a nearby tower currently guarded by several enemies. They can be a bit challenging, so make sure you are fully healed and ready.

Marking Flag 3

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Next, you can walk through the tower and keep moving until you reach a junction. After that, you can head right and climb up a stone path.

Do note that there will be several enemies throwing firebombs at you. Once you have eliminated them, the Marking Flag can be found at the edge of a cliff.

Battle Flag 5

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You will need to return to the crossroad and take the left path this time. You must open a door that will bring you to a boss arena.

The next Battle Flag will be unlocked after you manage to defeat Zhuyan. The ape has quick attacks, but you should be able to deflect all of them as long as you learn to read its movements.

Battle Flag 6

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

After you beat Zhuyan, continue progressing into the next area. The sixth Battle Flag is hidden inside a cave, which you can reach by turning right after dropping down a ledge.

Zhao Yun will warn you about the danger ahead and advise you to turn around. You can ignore him and kill the demonized soldier guarding the area.

Marking Flag 4

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You must return to the previous zone and turn left this time. You will need to take the stairs and pass through a building. There will be an enemy inside, but you will also get a Dragon Vein Crystal which you can use to upgrade your Dragon’s Cure Pot.

Once you head outside, you must turn left again and make your way up. Don’t be distracted by your opponents because a rolling log will drop on you anytime now. If you survive the encounter, the Marking Flag should be at the end of the road.

Battle Flag 7

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You need to retrace your steps, return to the building, and progress through the other path. You must eliminate the demonized soldier and several enemies who are protecting the last Battle Flag on this battlefield.

Marking Flag 5

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Instead of continuing onward and facing the final boss of this mission, you can turn around and locate a scaffolding on your left side. You must destroy the wooden barricade hiding a secret entrance, and the last Marking Flag will be waiting for you at the end of the passage.

That is the end of our guide on how to dominate the ‘Two Chivalrous Heroes’ battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you need more help with the game, check out other Twinfinite articles below.

Related Posts