Morale Rank & Flags in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Explained

There are many different ways to make sure you’re fighting fit in a game like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. You could master the combat system, or keep your health in the green by using healing items. However, there is one more way that can be crucial in your quest for glory. In this guide, we will go through what is Morale Rank and how Battle and Marking Flags are important in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

What is the Morale Rank in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? Answered

Every enemy, as well as your character, will have a Morale Rank in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This is a growth element that is used during missions to determine the challenge when you face enemies beyond just your stats and level. The higher it is, the less damage the player receives from enemies, and the more battle elements are available.

Morale Rank increases up to a max of 25, and can be raised by defeating enemies, landing Martial Arts attacks, Spirit Attacks, and of course, Fatal Strikes. When encountering enemies, take a look at their Morale Rank. The higher they are compared to yours, the greater the damage they will deal to you. If you can defeat them, however, then more Morale Points and rarer item drops will be yours.

Any time you perish, your Morale Rank will drop, and the enemy that slayed you gets a boost to theirs, making it harder the next time around.

Battle and Marking Flags in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The solution to that is your Fortitude Rank. This is basically the base level of Morale Rank that you can drop to every time you fall in battle. This is determined by reaching Battle and Marking Flags throughout a level, with the max number of flags shown in the upper right-hand corner next to the radar.

Upon reaching a Battle Flag, you will increase your Fortitude Rank, heal up, and set that as your new checkpoint. If you interact with the Battle Flag to level up, it will respawn all previously slain enemies. The smaller Marking Flags, on the other hand, do not provide the options of leveling up and battle preparation, it does heal you and also increases your Fortitude Rank. They are hidden around levels, and you will need to hunt them down.

Usually, by getting to all the Battle and Marking Flags, you will raise your Fortitude Rank to 20, meaning you will be quite close to the max of 25 for Morale Rank even if you die. Be sure to seek these flags out if you hope to always be in tiptop shape.

Now that you are all caught up on what is Morale Rank and how Battle and Marking Flags are important in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you can set off with more fervor. For more help about the game, be sure to consult our other guides below, or search Twinfinite for more.

