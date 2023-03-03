How to Deflect & Counterattack in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

With combat being such a key part of the experience in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the more you pay attention, the better your chances of survival and success against some of the fearsome warriors in the land. If you seeking the best ways to learn how to deflect and counterattack in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we are here to guide you.

Deflecting in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Oftentimes, you are going to have to be aggressive both on offense and defense in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and the latter requires mastering of the deflection system. While you can block for as long as you have enough capacity in your Spirit Gauge, deflecting gives you the chance to hit back much faster against a foe.

Deflecting is done by pressing the Circle (PlayStation) / B (Xbox) button just before receiving an enemy attack; you can also add a direction to move that way after successfully deflecting. This will not only negate any potential damage, the recognizable sound of metal clashing will signal your successful attempt.

Timing this action to meet the enemy attack not only allows you to redirect the attack, even Critical Blows that are unblockable, but it will also lower the enemy’s Spirt and shrink the lower end of their Spirit Gauge, while increasing your own Spirit. Double-pressing the same buttons will execute a dodge instead, so you have options either way.

The best tip about deflecting is to learn enemy patterns, but if you are caught in a rush, one of the lessons we have learned from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is to delay your natural reflex to hit the button. Holding it till the last moment will make deflection easy, and with practise, you will become untouchable.

Counterattacking After Deflecting in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Since you are hitting the enemy’s Spirit and bolstering your own at the same time, it is often wise to use a Spirit Attack after a deflection. This will deal enhanced damage, and bring the enemy closer to Spirit Disruption, which then allows for a powerful Fatal Strike. This is a mechanic most useful against bosses, so keep that in mind.

You can also use your regular attacks as well, just be sure not to overextend yourself and become susceptible to an enemy counterattack instead.

With this knowledge on how to deflect and counterattack in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you should be more than ready to step onto the battlefield. For more help on the game, be sure to check out the related content below, otherwise, you can search Twinfinite.

