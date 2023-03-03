How to Upgrade Dragon’s Cure Pot to Heal More Health in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Not every fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be perfect, and when enemy attacks can take a significant chunk of your health away, you will need some method to restore your vitality. That comes in the form of the Dragon’s Cure Pot, which is a great way to instantly refill your health and keep you coming back for more. To give you a better shot at taking on even more terrifying foes, here’s a guide on how to upgrade the Dragon’s Cure Pot to heal more effectively in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Dragon Cure’s Pot in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Starting out in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you will only have four or five uses of the Dragon’s Cure Pot, and the amount of health restored is not that great as well. However, by progressing through the game and keeping your eyes peeled, you will be able to find items that can enhance both the number of uses as well as the general healing.

Upgrading the Dragon Cure’s Pot in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

The two key components you are looking for are the Dragon Vein Crystals and the Dragon Vein Essence. The Dragon Vein Crystals will increase the maximum number of uses of the Dragon’s Cure Pot by one, whereas the Dragon Vein Essence will increase the efficacy of the Dragon’s Cure Pot.

Of course, such items of value will not be easy to find, and most often than not, you will not be able to obtain them if you stick to the main path of levels. Instead, search for hidden paths and treasures that are out of the way or defended by extremely strong enemies. Once you have either item, simply head into the inventory and consume them to reap the benefits.

This way, not only are you able to heal more times, but also heal at a much higher rate compared to the past, making you even more formidable of an opponent.

And there you have it, the important things to note on how to upgrade the Dragon’s Cure Pot to heal more effectively in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you require more help with the game, be sure to check out related content below, or search Twinfinite for more.

Related Posts