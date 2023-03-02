Companions and Oath Levels in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Explained

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

There is strength in numbers, and that is no exception in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. When facing the likes of Lu Bu or Sun Jian, the unprepared warrior can be caught out and face pending death. Having someone to watch your back is always going to be a better situation, and if you lack real-life partners to co-op with, the game will lend a hand. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Companions and Oath Levels in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

AI Companions in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The early stages of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will introduce the concept of AI companions or reinforcements that can help you out in battle, with Zhao Yun being the first of note. Such reinforcements can be called at any Battle Flag as long as you have unlocked them before. It will cost 1 Tiger Seal to have these friendly warriors assist you in your mission.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

You can have a maximum of two AI companions at any given time, and they are not restricted by factions but only by story requirements. A level may have a Wei general with you, but you can always call upon a Wu general to lend a hand if you feel the need to. Companions bring their own moves and buffs to the table, and pairing them up in certain configurations also enhances their bonuses.

Even if they fall, as long as their Aid Gauge is not fully depleted, you can always revive them to continue fighting. Players can also consume part of their Spirit to execute the Encourage command, which makes your allies take action according to their characteristics and Five Phases affinities.

Oath Levels in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Each ally companion in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has an Oath Level, and you can unlock new buffs by raising this level. As long as they are fighting by your side and eliminating enemies, the levels will build up all the way to the maximum of 10, in which you become sworn brothers.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

The process can be sped up by using the rare Cup of Cordiality to give a nice boost to the Oath Level, and it is crucial that you build these relationships early. Maxing them out will also allow you to acquire the ally’s equipment, which are all 4-star items that have plenty of bonuses while being strong to boot. This will serve you well until you are deeper into the game and require more upgrades to match the difficulty.

Now that you are well aware about the important info about Companions and Oath Levels in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, never fight alone again. Should you need more help, be sure to check out the related content below. Otherwise, you can search Twinfinite.

