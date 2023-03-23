Elden Rings Gets Crowned Game of the Year at 2023’s GDC Awards

Image Credit: FromSoftware

Elden Ring has become one of the most popular games on the market thanks to its expansive open world and engaging gameplay. Last year, FromSoftware’s latest work managed to claim the Game of the Year title and several other awards at the Game Awards 2022. It certainly deserves the numerous praises it has received, and it may not surprise some people that the game is able to take home another big crown.

At this year’s Game Developer Choice Awards, Elden Ring was crowned as the Game of the Year in 2023 and even granted the title for two other awards: Best Design and Best Visual Arts. This event marks the fourth time Elden Ring has been named GOTY, with other instances occurring at the 2023 New York Game Awards and the 26th annual Dice Awards.

Congratulations to the winners and nominees of the 2023 Game Developers Choice Awards (#GDCA23). Here is a video highlighting all of the incredible winners. pic.twitter.com/GZgxGfpVaS — @ GDC (March 20-24) (@Official_GDC) March 23, 2023

Elden Ring was not the only game that shone brightly at GDCA because God of War Ragnarök also brought home three awards: Best Audio, Best Technology, and Audience Award. The two titles are still dominating the gaming industry despite already being released for some time.

Here is the full list of all games and people who received awards at GDCA:

Best Debut : Stray

: Stray Best Visual Art : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Best Audio : God of War Ragnarök

: God of War Ragnarök Best Narrative : Pentiment

: Pentiment Social Impact Award : Citizen Sleeper

: Citizen Sleeper Innovation Award : IMMORTALITY

: IMMORTALITY Best Technology : God of War Ragnarök

: God of War Ragnarök Best Design : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Audience Award : God of War Ragnarök

: God of War Ragnarök Game of the Year : Elden Ring

: Elden Ring Pioneer Award : Mabel Addis

: Mabel Addis Lifetime Achievement Award: John Romero

Elden Ring is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

