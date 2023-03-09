How to Get Round Robin Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 & What the God Roll Is

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally been released, and with it comes an abundance of new weapons for Guardians to obtain. One such gun includes the first ever Strand Hand Cannon, the Round Robin. However, some players need clarification on how to acquire this unique new weapon. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Round Robin Hand Cannon & what the God Roll for it is in Destiny 2.

How To Obtain the Round Robin Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

To acquire the Round Robin, you must complete Neomuna activities such as the Terminal Overload event. After successfully defeating the final boss, a chest will appear shortly after, where the weapon has a slight chance to be earned. Additionally, you can also earn the gun by completing various quests from Nimbus, like the From Zero quest.

One final method would be to complete “gold” patrols across Neomuna. Occasionally, a gold patrol will appear in a given area across the map. Gold patrols have you do various tasks, like sending you to defeat a specific boss hidden somewhere nearby or far away. Completing one of these will guarantee you a Neomuna weapon, giving you the best chance to earn the Round Robin specifically.

Round Robin Hand Cannon God Roll

The Round Robin has many perks to choose from, each of which are good for PvE and PvP activities. However, given that it is a 120 RPM Hand Cannon, you’re better off using it in PvP, where you will find greater success than in PvE. With that in mind, the God Roll you should be looking for is Keep Away and Kill Clip.

Keep Away, a brand new perk added recently, grants increased reload speed, range, and accuracy to the gun when enemies aren’t in close proximity. On the other hand, Kill Clip will give a 25% increase damage when you reload after a kill.

This combo is just plain deadly in the Crucible. Hand Cannons, especially 120’s like the Round Robin, have ludicrous range, allowing the Keep Away perk to activate, giving more range, reload, and accuracy. Add Kill Clip into the mix, and you have a weapon that can very easily two-tap Guardians when Kill Clip is active. The Round Robin is a deadly weapon, and it’s likely it will remain a top-tier choice for PvP for the foreseeable future.

