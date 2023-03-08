Best Destiny 2 Threadrunner Hunter Builds for PvP & PvE

Image Source: Bungie

The arrival of Destiny 2 Lightfall brings with it so much more additional content. With new seasons, weapons, exotics, and now a completely new campaign and subclass to go along with it: Strand. While each of the 3 classes is strong in its own right, the Threadrunner makes themselves stand out by having high mobility with the ability to suspend targets as they rush around the battlefield. Here are the best Threadrunner builds for players to try out and dominate in both PvE and PvP.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Threadrunner Hunter Subclass Breakdown

It goes without saying that Hunters have the most mobility of any Destiny 2 class, and with the addition of Strand and the Threadrunner build, this gets taken up a notch. This is because the Hunter is able to create specialized grapple points for themselves and their fireteam to use. This can make them more mobile as well.

For those players who love to fly around the battlefield and take out their foes with ease, the Threadrunner build is perfect. In fact, there isn’t too much variance in what players want to do between PvE and PvP, requiring the same set of Aspects and Fragments to succeed.

Threadrunner Hunter Aspects

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

Aspects are part of a class in Destiny that gives them abilities and additional slots for Fragments. Each one has a different use and certain ones grant more Fragments than others. Up to two Aspects can be equipped at once, and for Lightfall players, at this time there are only two Aspects players can use which makes the choice easy. These are:

Widow’s Silk: You have an additional grenade charge. Your grapple creates a Grapple Tangle at the grapple point.

Ensnaring Slam: Activate your air move to consume your class ability energy and dive to the ground, suspending all nearby targets on impact. Using this ability extends class ability cooldown time.

Using these two Aspects will allow Threadrunners to create those specialized Grapple Tangles for their group, as well as swoop down from above and Suspend their targets, snaring them in place and making for an easy kill – kind of like a Strand spider.

Threadrunner Hunter Fragments

Image from Bungie via Twinfinite

Fragments are interchangeable items that go into Fragment slots opened up from Aspects. Depending on the Aspects chosen determines how many can be slotted. For now, Hunters can use up to 4 Fragments to supplement their class. To help them dominate in both PvE and PvP, they should concentrate on the following Fragments:

Thread of Continuity: Suspend, unravel, and sever effects applied to targets have increased duration. Increases Strength by 10.

Thread of Ascent: Activating your grenade ability reloads your equipped weapon and grants bonus airborne effectiveness and handling for a short duration. Increases Mobility by 10.

Thread of Binding: Super final blows emit a suspending burst from the target. Increases Resillience by 10.

Thread of Wisdom: Defeating suspended targets with precision final blows creates an Orb of Power.

With these Fragments slotted, players gain longer durations to their suspends, which can be caused by Ensnaring Slam. Additionally, whenever they grapple, they will reload their weapon and gain bonus handling, letting them snare their targets, and then grapple as they rain down fire on their prey.

Threadrunner Hunter Mods

Mods received an overhaul with the newest expansion, and because of that, players can feel free to experiment with what works best for them. Of course, they can use the new Armor Charge mod system to boost their stats, but there are some things players will want to ensure they have first.

As Hunters, players should stack their mobility until it reaches 100. Not only does this make them more mobile, but it also lowers their Class Ability cooldown. Next, players should aim to bolster their Resilience, Recovery, and Discipline as much as possible. Resilience will make them sturdier, Recovery gets them back in the fight quicker, and Discipline allows them to use their grapple even more.

Finally, depending on the weapon type being used, players will want to use the corresponding Targeting mod in the helm, the Reloader mods in the gloves, and the flinch reduction mods on the chest. This can help ensure players are always able to hit their targets, and are quick with a reload for when stuff gets too serious.

With this build, players will be able to use just about any weapon they are comfortable with, as they zip around the battlefield with the best Threadrunner build for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

For more information on how to play the new Strand classes in Destiny 2 check out our other guides and wield the new subclass like a pro.

