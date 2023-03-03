How to Complete the From Zero Quest in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

The city of Neomuna is chock full of activities for new and returning players to participate in as the battle against The Witness ratchets up. During your time in Neomuna, newcomer Cloud Strider Nimbus offers you a quest to aid your journey of leveling up. If you’re stuck on the From Zero Quest, here’s what you need to know about how to complete it and become the hero you’re meant to be in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 From Zero Quest Guide (How to Get the Iterative Loop Legendary Fusion Rifle)

Completing the From Zero Quest in Destiny 2: Lightfall is relatively simple, although it can be time-consuming. Below, you’ll find the steps you need to take along with a few tips and tricks to make this four-part quest easier to complete.

One thing to keep in mind ahead of starting this quest, the Power Level in Neomuna is pretty high, meaning most enemies you encounter will wipe you easily. It may be easier to tackle this quest with a partner. That said, here’s how the From Zero quest plays out:

Step 1 : Retrieve supply caches from Region Chest in Neomuna. There are nine chests in total on Neomuna, and you’ll only need to find three. Be sure to check out our guide on the locations of all nine region chests in Neomuna, as that’ll complete this step quickly.

: Retrieve supply caches from Region Chest in Neomuna. Step 2 : Participate in activities around Neomuna. This might be the most time-consuming part of the quest. Essentially, you’ll need to complete a variety of public events and uncover random chests to progress a bar in order to complete this step. The public events will give you the most progress, but as mentioned, the enemies are higher power levels making this a bit of a slog. Hop in a few public events with fellow Guardians, and this step will be done easily.

: Participate in activities around Neomuna.

Step 3 : Travel to ESI Terminal and defeat Shadow Legionary Trask. Surprisingly, this part is relatively simple as long as you know where to look. Check out the above image to discover the location of the ESI Terminal, and follow along the path until you encounter Shadow Legionary Trask. You also travel this same path during one of the campaign missions, so if it may seem familiar, it’s because you’ve been here before! Defeating him will complete this step, just make sure you’re ready for a legion of Cabal.

: Travel to ESI Terminal and defeat Shadow Legionary Trask. Step 4 : Return to Nimbus. After deafening Shadow Legionary Trask, fast travel back to Nimbus, and he’ll give you the Iterative Loop Legendary Fusion Rifle.

: Return to Nimbus.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the From Zero quest in Destiny 2. For more related content, check out our related section below.

