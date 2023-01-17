Destiny 2’s Latest Lightfall Trailer Shows Off Neon-Soaked Neomuna, Tanks, & Grappling Hook Action

At long last, Bungie has shared an in-game look at the brand new Neptune destination for the upcoming Lightfall DLC for Destiny 2. In the trailer, we see Calus in his “spatial” form talking over the gameplay and our Guardians running through the colorful city of Neomuna.

Throughout Destiny 2’s lifespan, and the franchise in general, we’ve never been able to explore the new colorful and lively city of Neomuna, which is one full display in the new trailer.

Travel to a destination unlike any other.



Join the fight against the Shadow Legion in the secret city of Neomuna.

— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) January 17, 2023

In previous DLCs, we’ve only been able to venture into destroyed ships and worlds, where the environment was tattered and lifeless. On the other hand, Neomuna, and Lightfall as a whole, is much a different story. Everything is so bright and vibrant that it almost feels like it couldn’t be a Destiny DLC.

Destiny 2 has dabbled in these neon-Esque areas before, as in Season of the Splicer, we traveled into the Vex Network, where it was also vibrant and very saturated. Speaking of the Vex Network, we also see a quick glimpse of it in the trailer, indicating we could be venturing into it once more for Season 21.

Either way, Neomuna looks to be Destiny’s best destination yet, and we imagine it’ll have plenty of secrets for Guardians to discover. Hopefully, we actually get to spend more than one season exploring it since it would be such a waste not to use it for more than just the DLC (cough, cough, Throneworld).

