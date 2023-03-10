Destiny 2 Lost Sector Rotation: Legend & Master Lost Sector Schedule

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2 offers lots of content for players to explore as they farm endlessly for loot. One of the best and most effective ways to do this is to play through Legend and Master Lost Sectors. After clearing a Lost Sector for the first time, players will then be able to run it on Legend or Master difficulty — provided it is in the schedule. There is good reason for this, as knowing the schedule for Legend and Master Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 will give players a heads up as to what they will be able to farm, and when.

Why Should Players Farm Legend And Master Lost Sectors In Destiny 2?

Lost Sectors are a great way for players to farm for exotic armor pieces. This is because Bungie occasionally adds class specific exotic armor pieces that can only be obtained by completing Legendary and Master Lost Sectors. The higher the difficulty, the better chance one has of dropping from the activity’s completion.

In fact, after players nab these specific armor pieces, they can continue to farm Legendary and Master Lost Sectors to obtain specific exotics for the armor slot for Lost Sectors for that specific day (Head, Legs, Gloves, Chest).

With all this in mind, certain Lost Sectors are going to be easier than others to farm. Therefore, players who are looking to grind out specific exotics will not only need to know what armor slot is dropping that day, but also what Lost Sector it is. This is because some can be completed quickly, and others… not so much.

Additionally, knowing what Champion mods are assigned to a Lost Sector can help players arrange a loadout that can quickly tackle it with ease.

Destiny 2 Legend And Master Lost Sector Schedule And Rotation

As the expansion has only just recently been released, there is unfortunately not a set rotation that we are aware of at this time. For now, only those Lost Sectors that have been live since the launch of Lightfall can be listed. Here is the list of all previous Lost Sectors:

Date Lost Sector Destination Champions Armor Type February 28 Thrilladrome Neptune Barrier/Overload Chest March 1 Hydroponics Delta Neptune Barrier/Unstoppable Head March 2 Gilded Precept Neptune Barrier/Unstoppable Legs March 3 Excavation Site XII EDZ Barrier/Unstoppable Arms March 4 Skydock IV EDZ Barrier/Unstoppable Chest March 5 The Quarry EDZ Barrier/Unstoppable Head March 6 Aphelion’s Rest Dreaming City Overload/Unstoppable Legs March 7 Chamber of Starlight Dreaming City Overload/Unstoppable Arms March 8 Perdition Europa Barrier/Overload Chest March 9 Bunker E15 Europa Barrier/Overload Head March 10 Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown March 11 Unknown Unknown Unknown Unknown Lost Sectors change every day at 9AM PST

This rotation will continue, and will be updated following the reveal of additional information for the upcoming Legend and Master Lost Sector rotation in Destiny 2.

